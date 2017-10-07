‘Who Knows’: Donald Trump Calls Chuck Schumer for Deal on Health Care

President Donald Trump revealed that he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday in hopes of making a deal to fix health care.

“I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!”:

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

It is unclear how Schumer responded to the offer or how serious Trump was by suggesting it. The president, however, seems anxious to appear willing to deal with Democrats despite their universal opposition to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Axios reported on Friday that Republican sources revealed the phone call and that Trump was looking for a path forward on health care.