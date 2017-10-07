SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Who Knows’: Donald Trump Calls Chuck Schumer for Deal on Health Care

In this Sept. 6, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a meeting with other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump's deal with Democrats has offered a glimpse of the president’s interest in governing as an independent, unbound by ideology despite his takeover of the Republican party last year. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Charlie Spiering7 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump revealed that he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday in hopes of making a deal to fix health care.

“I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!”:

It is unclear how Schumer responded to the offer or how serious Trump was by suggesting it. The president, however, seems anxious to appear willing to deal with Democrats despite their universal opposition to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Axios reported on Friday that Republican sources revealed the phone call and that Trump was looking for a path forward on health care.

