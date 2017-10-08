VIDEO: Firearms Instructor Destroys Left’s Attempts to Blame Guns Instead of Criminals

In the wake of the heinous Las Vegas attack, firearms instructor Mike Brown used a Facebook video to destroy the left’s knee jerk reaction of blaming guns instead of blaming people who use guns criminally.

Brown’s video starts by showing him sitting behind a desktop with three guns in front of him: a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a Sig Sauer MPX, and a Glock 19.

He looked into the camera and said he was going to do an experiment “in light of the recent gun control debate that we [knew] was for sure to come.” He loads each of the weapons then lays them on the table—all pointing away from him—and waits. His intentions are to see if the guns will turn toward him and open fire. He says he is “trying to see if guns actually kill people.” That is, he is testing the left’s often-stated claim that ‘guns kill.’

After waiting in silence to no avail, Brown suggests the guns might turn and shoot him if he talked to them harshly, perhaps in the voice of a drill sergeant. He then proceeds to scream at the guns, “What are you waiting on? You need to get up off your freaking butt right now and you need to start killing people!” He began slapping the table and intermittently yelling, “Start moving. Start killing people now. What are you waiting on?” But all to no avail. The guns remained at rest.

Brown then suggested the guns might simply be waiting for different command approach, so he tried the “humoristic approach,” whereby he looked at the loaded guns and whispered, “What are you waiting on? What are you waiting on?”

Still nothing.

Then Brown suggested, “Maybe, given that criminal justice is a part of a social science, maybe guns in-and-of themselves don’t kill people. Even if you fully load them … they just don’t just start killing people.” He then stressed that criminals are the problem, rather than guns, and ended the video by saying, “Stop attacking tools, start focusing on people.”

Side note: Brown mistakenly refers to all three guns as “semiautomatic,” but the revolver is not a semiautomatic. This is no way diminishes his point.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.