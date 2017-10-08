Islamist Apologist Matthew Dowd Turns Blind Eye to 63 Murdered in Orlando and San Bernardino

On October 8, ABC News’s Matthew Dowd tweeted that the Las Vegas attacker killed more Americans in one night than radical Islam has killed in the last decade.

The problem with this claim is that it ignores the 63 Americans killed by individuals with radical Islamist allegiances in the last 20 months alone. Forty-nine of those Americans were killed at Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016) and 14 were killed in San Bernardino (December 2, 2015).

Moreover, Dowd’s tweet expresses an arbitrary time frame that allows him to overlook the approximately 3,000 Americans killed by radical Islamists on one infamous day — September 11, 2001.

More americans killed in Vegas in one night than americans killed by radical islam in last ten years. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 8, 2017

This is a sensitive topic — and it should be — because 59 innocent Americans lost their lives in the Las Vegas attack. The rebuttal of Dowd is in no way an attempt to downplay the suffering that occurred there. Rather, it is an attempt to highlight the ignorance and continued callousness of leftists who will politicize the agony of others at any cost.

