Belt-Loops and Bump Stocks: Will Republican Senators Seek Gun Control for Blue Jeans Too?

In the wake of the heinous attack on Las Vegas concert goers, nine Republican Senators are asking the ATF to review and consider where more regulation is needed on bump stock firearm accessories.

This raises a question: Will Republican Senators seek gun control for blue jeans too? After all, one can use the belt-loop on his blue jeans or work pants to achieve a similar effect to what one gets via a bump stock.

The Vegas attacker had bump stock devices on a number of his guns and Breibart News reported that the sale of those devices was approved by Barack Obama’s ATF in 2010. But bump stocks are in no way the only means one can use to mimic auto fire in short bursts. There are a number of ways to make a semi-automatic mimic such fire, and NONE OF THEM converts a semiautomatic into a automatic weapon; they simply allow the gun’s owner to achieve rapid fire for a short period of time.

In fact, doing this is so simple that it can be achieved with a belt loop.

This is what makes the push for gun control for bump stocks so blatantly obnoxious in the wake of the Las Vegas attack. And the push is even more troublesome when one considers that Republicans who describe themselves as pro-gun are the politicians expressing openness to new gun control for bump stocks.

On October 6 Breitbart News reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX), Rep. Kevin Yoker (R-KS), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) have all expressed openness to gun control for bump stocks and, in some cases, have expressed outright support for new gun controls.

Will they seek new controls for blue jeans–or belt loops specifically–after passing gun control for bump stocks?

