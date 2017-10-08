SNL Weekend Update Tackles Vegas Attack: Register Guns, Limit Gun Ownership to One Firearm

During the October 7 airing of SNL’s Weekend Update, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che pressed for gun registration and suggested the maximum legal number guns a person can own should be one.

Che intimated the maximum number of bullets a person can own should be six. This suggests the one gun each American could own would be a revolver.

Jost went first during the segment, and as he spoke about the guns purchased by the Vegas attacker a meme captioned “Gun Registration” was visible in the background. Jost asked, “[The Vegas attacker] bought 33 of his guns in the last year and that didn’t set off any kind of alert?” He added, “If I buy $100 worth of Chick-fil-a, I get a text message from my bank that says, ‘Did you just purchase $100 worth of Chick-fil-a?'”

He then shifted from the subtle gun control push to ask, “How is no one keeping track of how many guns people own?” The answer to this question is that the exercise of natural rights were placed outside of government’s purview by our Founding Fathers via the Bill of Rights. This means the ownership of guns is protected from government infringement via the Second Amendment just as Jost’s desire to speak out against guns is protected by the First.

The camera then shifted to Michael Che, who said:

Why is it so hard to get gun control in this country? Who are these delicate snowflakes that we can’t just tell, ‘No, you’re not allowed to have 40 guns Earl. From now on you can have one, [at a] max, and six bullets. If you can’t hit what you’re shooting with six bullets then you don’t need to be shooting at it. Learn Karate or use your words.’

Che went on to say he “is sick of this narrative that Americans love guns so much.” He said that narrative is false, but suggested gun control will stall because the NRA says so.

He mocked male gun owners as people who are sexually insecure and suggested they buy guns to make up for inadequacies in other areas. Throughout this rant he overlooked the fact that gun ownership has increased across of number of demographics, with female gun ownership expanding rapidly and black female gun ownership, especially, on the rise. Moreover, black women are increasingly getting concealed licenses for self-defense.

The bottom line–gun ownership is part of America; it is part of being American. The fact that one individual used his guns criminally for heinous ends in Las Vegas does not change that.

