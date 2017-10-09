Ann Coulter: Hold ‘On-the-Record Votes’ of Trump’s Immigration Proposals to Decide Which Republicans to Primary

Populist conservative author Ann Coulter says Congress should hold “on-the-record votes” on President Trump’s 70-point immigration priority list to decide which Senate and House Republicans the populist-economic nationalist movement should be primarying in 2018.

Coulter, via Twitter, said Trump’s latest push to cut legal immigration, reduce the number of illegal alien children crossing the border, build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, and end family-based chain migration in exchange for allowing potentially millions of illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. “isn’t what Ann wants, but it would get 80% agreement from voters.”

advertisement

.@realDonaldTrump's 70-point immigration plan isn't what Ann wants, but it would get 80% agreement from voters. https://t.co/Aptn9peqaV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

Coulter said Congress should be holding votes on the immigration proposals in order to more readily decipher which House and Senate Republicans support pro-American immigration reforms like mandatory E-Verify, which prevent illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs, and which Republicans oppose those reforms.

Let's have some on-the-record votes on Trump's immigration proposals. We're still deciding which GOPs to primary. https://t.co/scKf1kutGs — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

In some cases, Coulter praised Trump’s immigration priorities, including one that demands an end to the diversity visa lottery, where foreign nationals are randomly chosen to enter the U.S.

Coulter, in another post, applauded an initiative by the Trump administration to make E-Verify mandatory in order to prevent American workers from being replaced, as well as a plan to cut off all benefits to illegal aliens who are accused of or convicted of being gang members, and the construction of a border wall.

Trump immig plan: Protect U.S. workers by requiring E-Verify & stopping employment discrimination agst U.S. workers. https://t.co/Aptn9peqaV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

Trump immigration plan: Prevent gang members from receiving immigration benefits. PLEASE GOD, LET DEMS FIGHT THAT. https://t.co/Aptn9peqaV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

NYT calls a proposal to cut govt benefits to illegal alien gang members a "hard-right proposal." https://t.co/K8pnEsxYV1 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

No. 1 most important item in @realDonaldTrump's immigration plan: Complete construction of the southern border wall. https://t.co/Aptn9peqaV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

Coulter said the Trump administration’s desire to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall by billing illegal aliens who are taking federal benefits was a “nice touch,” as was current legal immigration policy, which brings foreign nationals to the U.S. who need federal aid.

Nice touch: Trump's wall will be paid for with fees on immigrant benefits. Yes, America, we're bringing in ppl who IMMEDIATELY GO ON WELFARE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

It would be as if the Yankees were required to hire players who immediately go on the injured list. That's our immigration policy! https://t.co/rMdMgMjaS5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2017

Coulter’s assertion that current immigration policy brings foreign nationals to the U.S. who end up costing American taxpayers billions in federal dollars has most recently been backed up by a study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which found that illegal aliens, alone, cost the taxpayers $116 billion every year.

Under Trump’s immigration priorities, pro-American reforms would be enacted while 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from federal law by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would be allowed to remain in the U.S., while not being allowed to obtain U.S. citizenship, as Breitbart News reported.

A study by Harvard scholar Roberto Gonzales by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), as Breitbart News reported, shows that 73 percent of illegal aliens covered by DACA are living in low-income households, qualifying for free lunch at American public high schools, as well as other federal welfare benefits.