Bannon to Hannity: ‘Establishment, Globalist Clique’ on Cap Hill ‘Have to Go’

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon declared war on the “establishment, globalist clique” on Capitol Hill, vowing to primary every lawmaker who does not support the pro-American worker economic nationalist agenda that got President Donald Trump elected.

On Fox News’ Hannity, the Breitbart News executive chairman blasted Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who told the New York Times that most Senators think the White House is an “adult day care center.”

advertisement

“This is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors,” Bannon said. “It’s totally unacceptable”

Bannon said that Corker “is an absolute disgrace” and he should “resign immediately” and allow a real conservative like Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to be appointed if he has “any honor, any decency.” Bannon said Corker decided to resign “because he saw what happened in Alabama” and egged Corker to get back in the race “because he’s going to get crushed in a primary.”

“He doesn’t have the guts to get back in the race, “Bannon adde.

Bannon cited a Washington Post report that mentioned that just two or three Senators actually have Trump’s back. He said that is precisely why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the “entire establishment, globalist clique on Capitol Hill have to go.”

“They have total contempt for the forgotten man,” Bannon said of the establishment. “They have total contempt for the base.”

Bannon said in the Alabama GOP Senate runoff between D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange and conservative grassrots candidate Roy Moore, “you saw what the base thought of [the establishment.”

“The base crushed them,” he said, reiterating that establishment lawmakers “have no respect for the working men and women in the United States.”

Bannon said establishment lawmakers must understand that Trump carried “states that Republicans haven’t carried in living memory” like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan in 2016 because Trump’s economic nationalist agenda works and “the American people voted for it.”

He also said McConnell would not be majority leader had Trump not pushed Republican Senators in states like North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Missouri over the finish line, and that is why it is “incumbent upon them to back Trump’s agenda.”

Bannon told Hannity that when he left the White House, he vowed to go after the establishment. And he revealed that there is a “coalition that’s going to challenge” every incumbent Senator except for Ted Cruz.

“Nobody’s safe,” he said. “We’re coming after all of them and we’re going to win.”

Bannon said “we are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda Donald Trump ran on.” He said Trump’s economic nationalist agenda “is an agenda that we know backs the working men and women.”

He said grassroots organizations are spending tons of time with candidates to make sure they are fully vetted and able to defeat Democrats after they take on incumbents.

Bannon again mentioned the “economic hate crimes perpetuated on the working men and women because of the trade deals” and praised the “grit and determination and courage of the American working men and women.”

The Breitbart News executive chairman vowed to support candidates who will put the interests of American workers first said and declared, “we’re going to win.”