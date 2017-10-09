Car Dealership Gives Free Truck to Veteran Who Saved Las Vegas Victims

A car dealership gave a free truck to a veteran who transported wounded victims to the hospital following the Las Vegas shooting.

B5 Motors, a car dealership in Gilbert, Arizona, announced that it would give Marine veteran Taylor Winston a new Ford F-150 Monday to “thank him for his bravery” during the massacre that took 59 lives and wounded more than 500 others.

Winston seized a truck parked near the Route 91 Harvest Festival in the immediate aftermath of last week’s shooting to take multiple trips transporting the wounded victims to the hospital.

The dealership posted on Facebook Wednesday that it was searching for Winston to thank him and tracked him down several hours later.

The company hosted a Facebook Live event on Monday morning to present Winston with his new truck:

During the event, the dealership owner handed Winston the keys as the small crowd of journalists and spectators applauded.