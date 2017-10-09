Daily Mail: Steve Bannon to Back Primary Challengers Against Every Incumbent GOP Senator Except Cruz

Nikki Schwab of the Daily Mail reports that Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon will support populist challengers over establishment incumbents in seven out of eight Republican Senate primaries for the 2018 midterm election cycle. The only exception: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

From the Daily Mail:

advertisement

Now President Trump‘s ex-White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is eyeing every Republican senator up for re-election next year, positioning candidates in each race save one, the seat belonging to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Bannon’s main aim is to elect enough pro-Trump GOP senators to oust Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who he’s largely blamed for the president’s early stumbles with Congress, casting the Kentuckian as an elitist looking down at Trump’s working class base.

…

In 2018, Democrats are left defending 23 Senate seats, while Republicans only have to guard eight.

Bannon won’t touch Cruz, NBC News said, though plans to help field candidates for the other seven seats, including finding a suitable replacement for Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn, who already announced his retirement – before publicly feuding with the president in recent days.

Read the rest of the story here.