Exclusive: Leaked Emails Detail Twitter’s Censorship of Marsha Blackburn’s Pro-life Beliefs

Breitbart News obtained exclusive emails that document Twitter’s disdain for pro-life politicians such as Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Twitter blocked one of Blackburn’s U.S. campaign ads in which she touted her pro-life beliefs and her opposition to selling baby parts, which the social media giant claimed is “inflammatory.”

advertisement

On Monday, Twitter censored one of Marsha Blackburn’s twitter videos, in which she proudly defended her pro-life record. In the censored campaign ad, Blackburn said that she “stopped the sale of body parts.”

Rep. Blackburn announced last week that she will run for the open U.S. Senate seat after Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said he will retire at the end of his term in 2018.

In the email exchange, a social media team asked Twitter why they suspended Rep. Blackburn’s campaign ad over the weekend for allegedly not following Twitter’s ad policy. Blackburn’s ad featured her opposition to Planned Parenthood and abortion.

The Twitter representative replied, “Yes – it appears that the line in this video specific to ‘stopped the sale of baby body parts’ has been deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction. If this is omitted from the video it will be permitted to serve.”

Breitbart News detailed the many times that Twitter censored its users, but Twitter’s censorship of a U.S. Senate campaign ad takes its 1984-style censorship to daring new heights. Twitter claims that they blocked Blackburn’s campaign ad because “it would likely evoke a strong negative reaction,” and Twitter would rather silence free speech that allegedly elicits negative reaction than have public discourse over abortion and Planned Parenthood’s role in selling baby parts.

Rep. Blackburn chaired the House Select Investigative Panel on Planned Parenthood, which Congress created after the Center for Medical Progress released explosive undercover videos in which Planned Parenthood personnel boasted about selling body parts from unborn children for medical research. Blackburn’s panel uncovered evidence that some abortion providers “were so eager to profit from selling fetal tissue that they altered abortion procedures to put financial benefit above the health of women.”

In 2016, Blackburn said, “No one should profit from the sale of human fetal tissue.”

Apparently, Twitter would rather have social media users remain in a quiet safe-space than allow campaign ads which run counter to their liberal beliefs.

The Twitter representative’s statement, “If this is omitted from the video it will be permitted to serve,” reveals Twitter’s attempt to censor pro-life views on the social media platform. Rep. Blackburn revealed on Monday that she will not take this censorship lightly.

Blackburn took to Twitter on Monday, urging supporters to stand up to Silicon Valley’s censorship. She said, “@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it’s “inflammatory” & “negative.” Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message!”

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it's "inflammatory" & "negative." Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

In the emails acquired by Breitbart News and available below, a Twitter representative reveals that they believe Blackburn’s pro-life comments to be “inflammatory” and “negative

Twitter Blackburn Emails Breitbart News by Breitbart News on Scribd