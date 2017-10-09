EXCLUSIVE – Trauma Chief: Trump’s Meeting with Las Vegas Shooting Victims Was ‘Very Genuine’

President Donald Trump’s private visit to the trauma center that received many of the most critically wounded Las Vegas shooting victims was “very genuine” and boosted the morale of the patients and hospital staff, according to Dr. Douglas Fraser, chief of trauma surgery at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Fraser revealed that Trump spent 15 to 20 minutes in each of the patients’ rooms. “It was not anything scripted or anything,” said Fraser. “It was a real kind of a walk around. How are you doing? Shaking hands. Giving hugs. And did the same for the staff. I mean, he was talking to the nurses. Talking to the students. Talking to the residents.”

“So it was nice to have the President of the United States make a specific trip here to see these victims. It was very, very helpful for them and for the staff,” he stated.

Fraser also serves as vice chair of trauma at the University Medical Center, Nevada’s only Level One trauma center, which received 104 shooting victims within four hours of gunman Stephen Paddock’s murderous attack.

Fraser was speaking in an interview that aired Sunday night on this reporter’s talk radio program, Aaron Klein Investigative Radio, broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

“To have the president come was a little bit surreal, but I have to say he was so kind and he spent a lot of time with the families,” Fraser stated.

“It was not a rushed visit. It was not a political visit. It was very matter-of-fact and ‘how are you really feeling?’ ‘How is your mom doing over here? How is your sister doing over here doing?’ Just talking to you like an average person.”

Last Wednesday, Trump and the first lady, Melania, flew to Las Vegas where their first stop was Fraser’s hospital to meet with the victims.

“I met some of the most amazing people,” Trump told reporters immediately following his private tour of UMC. “We met patients that were absolutely terribly wounded. And the doctors, the nurses, all of the people at the hospital have done a job that’s indescribable. It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they’ve done.”

Trump noted that many of the gunshot victims “were badly wounded because they refused to leave. They wanted to help others because they saw people going down all over.”

