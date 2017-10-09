Lindsey Graham Goes Golfing with President Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham is golfing with President Donald Trump Monday as most of the federal government is observing the Columbus Day holiday.

Graham was spotted leaving the White House in Trump’s motorcade, traveling to his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

The White House confirmed that the senator would be joining the president for a round of golf, despite scattered rain showers in the forecast.

Graham has a complicated relationship with the president and has publicly criticized him on several occasions, leading Trump to criticize him on Twitter. But the South Carolina senator has also kept in close contact with Trump, working to support aspects of his agenda.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump wrote on Twitter in August after the violent Charlottesville protests. “Such a disgusting lie.”

In 2015, Trump publicly gave out Lindsey Graham’s cell phone number after the South Carolina senator called him a “jackass” while they were both candidates for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I’m not so prideful that, when it’s over and I lose, I don’t try to help people who did win because it’s the only way America can survive,” Graham explained in July 2017 about his relationship with Trump.