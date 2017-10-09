Nanny Deep State: Bob Corker Reveals Establishment Effort to Tame Donald Trump’s Agenda

Veteran Republican establishment figure Senator Bob Corker confirmed to the New York Times that the Republican establishment is focused on corralling President Donald Trump and his agenda.

In an interview with reporter Jonathan Martin, Corker said that most Republican senators realized that Trump was a threat to the general world order.

“[They] understand the volatility that we’re dealing with and the tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road,” he said.

After the mild-mannered Senator came unglued on Twitter on Monday, he told the New York Times he was trying to send a message to “the good guys” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly.

“As long as there are people like that around him who are able to talk him down when he gets spun up, you know, calm him down and continue to work with him before a decision gets made, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

On Sunday, Corker publicly shared the widespread view among Senate Republicans that the people around Trump were expected to keep him under control.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker said. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”