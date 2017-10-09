WATCH: Washington Post Editorial Board Calls for Australian-Style Gun Ban

The Washington Post editorial board released a video Monday urging Congress to consider an Australian-like ban on semiautomatic weapons in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

The video features appearances by various editorial members, some of who admitted no law will stop mass public attacks. The video coupled this admission with calls for more laws from Congress — specifically, laws enacting an Australian-style gun ban in the United States.

The video opens with editorial members reading survivors’ descriptions of the attack, then turns to claims that “mass shootings in America… just keeping coming.” One editorial board member said, “They’re relentless.” Another answered, “But they don’t need to be.”

An editorial board member said, “This does not happen in other countries like ours.” She added, “[It] is not normal.” The board member is partly right–it is not normal. Rather, it is criminal and, sometimes, terrorism. But the board member is very wrong when she suggests attacks do not happen in other parts of the developed world.

On January 7, 2015, two masked terrorists shot and killed 12 innocents in Paris during an attack on Charlie Hebdo headquarters. On November 13, 2015, armed terrorists shot and killed 130 people at a concert venue in Paris. On July 22, 2011, seventy-seven people were killed in Norway when an attacker opened fire on a youth camp. And the list goes on and on — despite the fact that gun control in Paris, Norway, and throughout Europe is far more restrictive than in the United States.

Nevertheless, the Washington Post gun control video points to mass public attacks from America’s last 51 years, for a total of 38 attacks.

Readers who pay attention to the mass public attacks listed in the gun control video will notice one of the recurring traits of such attacks is that they occur in a gun free zone. The weapons used vary from attack to attack, but the location chosen for the attack is very important; attackers do not want people to be able to shoot back.

The attacks in gun free zones include the Mandalay Bay attack, the Ft. Lauderdale Airport attack, the Pulse Nightclub attack, the San Bernardino attack, the Umpqua Community College attack, the Chattanooga Navy Reserve Center attack, the Fort Hood attack (2014), the Washington Navy Yard attack, the Sandy Hook Elementary attack, the Aurora movie theater attack, Oikos University attack, the Fort Hood attack (2009), the Virginia Tech attack, the Columbine High School attack, the Luby’s restaurant attack, the U.S. Postal Service attack, and others.

The bottom line–banning guns does do what the left thinks; it does not save lives.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.