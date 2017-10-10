Bannon: Donors Sick and Tired of Karl Rove, Steven Law, Mitch McConnell Losing, Wasting Millions—‘It’s a New Game in Town’

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon vowed to cut off Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) fundraising sources to defeat the “establishment, globalist clique” on Capitol Hill that Bannon previously said was working to “nullify the 2016 election” because they have never believed in the economic nationalist agenda that got Trump elected.

“We’re going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell’s biggest asset is the money,” Bannon said Monday on Fox News’ Hannity. “We’re going to make it the biggest liability. We’re going after these guys tooth and nail.”

He said that establishment fundraisers like Karl Rove and Steven Law, who poured in at least $10 million into the Alabama GOP Senate runoff against grassroots conservative candidate Roy Moore, “should get the joke” that some top donors “are coming to us because they’re tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore.”

“It’s a new game in town,” Bannon said.

Rove and Law’s establishment American Crossroads groups infamously wasted $325 million during the 2012 election cycle with nothing to show for it. Donations to the groups reportedly dried up by 98% after Rove declared war on the Tea Party and amped up his efforts to protect establishment Republicans from grassroots conservative challengers.

Bannon has previously said Moore’s “grassroots muscle” prevailed against D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange’s “corporate money” in the Alabama GOP Senate runoff. His comments to Hannity suggest some donors, who are sick and tired of having Messrs. Rove and Law again waste their money, may be as eager as the grassroots base to see Rove and Law’s influence diminished and the duo’s preferred candidates booted out of office.