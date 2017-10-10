SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Challenges NFL Tax Breaks

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

by Charlie Spiering10 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump called for the United States to end special tax breaks for the NFL, after the organization continued to allow players to disrespect the national anthem.

“Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country?” Trump asked. “Change tax law!”

Team owners usually reap big tax breaks from local, state, and federal officials to help build expensive new stadiums and keep a football team in the community.

Fox News Tucker Carlson featured the issue on the special tax loopholes that NFL sports leagues on his show on Monday night.

He focused his segment on a bill sponsored by Congressman Matt Gaetz to end special tax breaks for the NFL.

Gaetz said that Congress should not be subsidizing the NFL with tax breaks “particularly when the NFL league office has embraced this unpatriotic behavior.”

Although the organization gave up its non-profit status in 2015, NFL stadiums have received an estimated $6.7 billion from taxpayers over the last two decades.

 

