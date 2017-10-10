SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump: ‘Liddle’ Bob Corker’ Looked Like a Fool in New York Times

bob corker
Win McNamee/Getty

by Charlie Spiering10 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump mocked Senator Bob Corker after he voiced criticism of the president in a conversation with New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin.

“The Failing New York Times set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

But Martin denied that Corker was unaware that he was recording the conversation.

“Corker had 2 aides on line, also recording, and they made sure after it ended that I was taping, too,” Martin said in response to Trump’s tweet.

According to a transcript of the call, Corker stated during the interview that he was “on the record” in the conversation.

“So have at it,” Corker told Martin. “I understand we’re on the record.”

Corker’s comments to the Times and on Twitter prompted criticism from the administration and even criticism from fellow Republicans in the Senate.

Corker warned that Trump was viewed as a threat to the United States national security and global stability warning that he could prompt “World War III.”

“Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here,” he said in the interview.

