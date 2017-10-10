SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Mocks Jemele Hill After Suspension from ESPN

by Charlie Spiering10 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump ridiculed ESPN host Jemele Hill after she was suspended from the cable sports network for her comments on Twitter.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, (sic) it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

Hill was suspended by ESPN after she suggested to her Twitter followers that Americans should boycott team owners like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players would be benched if they disrespected the flag.

Trump praised Jones’ statement on Twitter on Monday.

ESPN announced their decision to suspend Hill for violating their social media guidelines for the second time.

Hill “previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN said in a statement. “In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill fueled a firestorm in September for calling Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter while the network did not punish her, a decision that drew accusations of liberal bias. She did not delete those tweets or apologize to the president.

