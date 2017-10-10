Donald Trump Mocks Jemele Hill After Suspension from ESPN

President Donald Trump ridiculed ESPN host Jemele Hill after she was suspended from the cable sports network for her comments on Twitter.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, (sic) it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

advertisement

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Hill was suspended by ESPN after she suggested to her Twitter followers that Americans should boycott team owners like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players would be benched if they disrespected the flag.

Trump praised Jones’ statement on Twitter on Monday.

A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag."Stand for Anthem or sit for game!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

ESPN announced their decision to suspend Hill for violating their social media guidelines for the second time.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Hill “previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN said in a statement. “In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Hill fueled a firestorm in September for calling Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter while the network did not punish her, a decision that drew accusations of liberal bias. She did not delete those tweets or apologize to the president.