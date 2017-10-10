Police: Naked Man Rushed Toward Officers with a Bayonet and Tomahawk

A naked man attempted to use a bayonet and a tomahawk to attack officers after they responded to reports of a domestic dispute, police said.

Sean Arbuckle, 52, allegedly charged toward the Colerain Township, Ohio, officers swinging a tomahawk in his hand, repeatedly asking them to kill him during the October 1 confrontation, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

According to footage captured by police body cameras, officers fired a stun gun and sprayed rounds of pepper balls to subdue the suspect.

Police tased Arbuckle and hit him with about six pepper ball rounds, causing him to fall to the ground and drop his tomahawk. He clutched the bayonet and tried to swing it at the officers before officers hit him with a taser once more. Arbuckle fell to the ground and relinquished the bayonet.

Once officers subdued Arbuckle, they took him to a local hospital.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Arbuckle was charged with three felony assault counts at his arraignment hearing October 5 and is being held on $110,000 bond.

There has been an epidemic of naked men threatening to attack police over the past few months. A Chicago man rushed at police while yelling incoherently in July, and a naked man in Florida attacked and urinated on a police car in June.