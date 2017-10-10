President Donald Trump to Speak at Values Voters Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump will address the 12th annual Values Voters Summit on Friday, according to a Tuesday evening release from the Family Research Council.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said:

advertisement

Values voters have waited eight years for a leader who puts America’s mission first and respects the values that made America into a great nation. Values voters are coming to our nation’s capital thankful to hear from a president who is fulfilling the promises that he campaigned on. Since the early days of the campaign, President Trump allied himself with values voters, promising to put an end to the 8 years of relentless assault on the First Amendment.

Trump has spoken at the Summit twice before, including his attendance as the 2016 Republican presidential nominee. His Friday address at the Omni Shoreham Hotel will be his third at the Summit.

Perkins lauded President Trump on Tuesday for his religious liberty executive order, as well as actions HHS and DOJ took last week. These actions “demonstrate that he is committed to undoing the anti-faith policies of the previous administration and restoring true religious freedom,” said Perkins.

The conference will host grassroots activists by the thousands, according to the FRC release. Legislators that have been confirmed for the summit include: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-NC), and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Alabama Republican primary runoff election victor Judge Roy Moore will also address the group. Former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon, former White House deputy assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka, Dr. Bill Bennett, Laura Ingraham, Dana Loesch, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Todd Starnes, and Lt. Col. Oliver North are also among the event’s speakers.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana