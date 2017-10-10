White House: Bob Corker ‘Rolled Out The Red Carpet for the Iran Deal’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticized Sen. Bob Corker during the White House press briefing on Tuesday, accusing him of helping the Obama administration pass the Iran deal.

“Senator Corker worked with Nancy Pelosi and the Obama administration to pave the way for that legislation and basically rolled out the red carpet for the Iran deal,” Sanders said in response to questions about Corker. “Those are pretty factual.”

When asked by a reporter later if she stood by that statement she replied, “I do, I just made it about ten minutes ago.”

“He may have voted against the deal, ultimately, but he not only allowed the deal to happen, he gave it credibility,” Sanders added.

White House reporters repeatedly asked about Trump’s feud with Corker, wondering how it would help the president pass his big-ticket items in the Republican-led Senate.

Sanders defied Corker’s comments warning that the president’s behavior would likely lead to “World War III.”

“Senator Corker is certainly entitled to his own opinion, but he’s not entitled to his own facts,” she said. “The fact is, this President has been an incredibly strong leader on foreign policy and national security.”

Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker asked Sanders why the president continued to attack and “alienate” Republican senators like Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Flake, John McCain, Bob Corker, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I don’t think he’s alienated anyone,” Sanders said, referring to the president. “I think Congress has alienated themselves by not actually getting the job done that the people of this country elected them to do.”

She pointed out that the Senate failed at repealing and replacing Obamacare and continued to take vacations despite the president’s wishes to get things done.

“I think that we would all be a lot better off if the Senate would stop taking vacations and start staying here until we actually get some real things accomplished and the president is here and committed to working with them to do that.”