Wisconsin Republican Senate Candidate Kevin Nicholson Announces Strong Fundraising Start

Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine Corps combat veteran who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, announced a strong start in his fundraising since he threw his hat into the race to take on Democratic junior Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) two months ago.

Nicholson’s campaign announced Tuesday that he has raised over $400,000 in the third quarter from over 1,850 donations at under $220 each on average. According to his campaign, more than 1,500 donations were $100 or less.

“The fundraising total was accomplished in a little more than two months since Kevin launched his campaign at the end of July, and it includes contributions from only one Political Action Committee (PAC) – John Bolton PAC,” which endorsed Nicholson, the campaign announced.

Nicholson’s Republican challenger for Baldwin’s seat, state Sen. Leah Vukimir (R-WI-5th District), has reportedly raised nearly $250,000 in the first three weeks after she announced she was entering the race.

The Wisconsin Gazette describes Vukmir as “a far-right evangelical Christian with strong ties to dark-money groups” and says that she is backed by the establishment.

In July, Baldwin, just one of over a dozen Democrats who are up for re-election in swing states in 2018, announced her campaign had raised more than $4.7 million since the beginning of the year and that she had $3.9 million cash on hand in her re-election war chest.

Nicholson was a Democrat until a decade ago. In an interview with the Associated Press, the conservative Republican said his move from being a Democrat to a Republican took place over time. He reportedly said this transition began in 2000 and was complete by 2007 when he said he was “livid with the Democratic Party.”

“With the help of our supporters, we will continue to grow our movement so we can defeat career politician Tammy Baldwin next November,” Nicholson said in his Tuesday press release. “We all know it will take a political outsider to shake up the Senate and actually get things done. That’s why I’m running.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.