Citizens United Endorses Rep. Blackburn to Replace Corker in U.S. Senate: She’ll Fight for Conservative Agenda

The conservative Citizens United has endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) in the 2018 elections.

“We support Marsha Blackburn for Senate because she understands that you can’t just talk about a conservative agenda, you have to fight for it and get it enacted,” David Bossie, president of Citizens United said in a statement, Politico reported.

“Marsha Blackburn is a full spectrum conservative who fought the Obama agenda every step of the way and fully supports President Trump’s agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare, tax reform, and border security,” Bossie said.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Blackburn proudly touted her conservative credentials.

I’m Marsha Blackburn. I’m a hard core, card carrying Tennessee conservative. I’m politically incorrect, and proud of it. So, let me just say it like it is: The fact that our Republican majority in the U.S. Senate can’t overturn Obamacare, or will not overturn Obamacare. It’s a disgrace. Too many Senate Republicans act like Democrats. Or worse. And that’s what we have to change. Here in Tennessee, I fought my own party to stop a massive, job killing, state income tax. And we stopped it. We won.

Blackburn has been one of the most visible supporters of President Trump in Congress, a position that is very popular among Tennessee Republican primary voters, who give the president high approval ratings.

Other candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring are Andy Ogles, an official with the Koch brothers-funded group Americans for Prosperity, and Stephen Fincher, an establishment-aligned former GOP congressman, who has launched a “listening tour” of the state in anticipation of a potential bid, according to Politico.