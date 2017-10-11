Donald Trump: ‘Disgusting’ Press ‘Makes Up Sources’

President Donald Trump again attacked NBC News on Wednesday, accusing them of making up their sources.

“It’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write,” Trump said. “And people should look into it.”

Trump criticized a story from NBC News citing sources that the president told military aides that he wanted to increase America’s nuclear weapons force “tenfold.”

When asked if he believed that the press should be limited, Trump replied “no.”

“The press should speak more honestly,” Trump said. “I mean, I’ve seen tremendously dishonest press. It’s not even a question of distortion.”

Trump said that, in his opinion, the press was making up their anonymous sources.

“They don’t exist,” he said. “They make up the sources. There are no sources.”