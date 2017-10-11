SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Dismisses NBC Nuclear Arsenal Report as ‘Fake News’

Screenshot

by Charlie Spiering11 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump again denounced NBC News as “Fake News” comparing the news network to CNN.

“With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?” he asked on Twitter. “Bad for country!”

Trump made his comment in response to a new NBC News report citing sources who claimed that Trump wanted to increase the nuclear arsenal for the United States by “tenfold.”

“Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a ‘tenfold’ increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!”

