Donald Trump Hires Hogan Gidley to Communications Team

President Donald Trump has added Republican political strategist Hogan Gidley to work on his press team as a deputy secretary.
The news was confirmed by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Twitter.
Excited @JHoganGidley joining @RajShah45 and @LWalters45 on our incredible WH Press Team!
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 10, 2017
Gidley is well liked in political and media circles and understands the conservative grassroots. He worked for Governor Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign in 2016 and also worked for Senator Rick Santorum’s presidential campaign in 2012.
He has also been a guest on Breitbart News radio on Sirius/XM.
Gov. Huckabee also celebrated the news on Twitter.
Thrilled to hear this! @JHoganGidley is a pro and great guy. I haven't heard this from @PressSec but trust @finnygo and @johnrobertsFox https://t.co/gwTNdLhuDo
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 10, 2017
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.