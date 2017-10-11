Donald Trump Hires Hogan Gidley to Communications Team

President Donald Trump has added Republican political strategist Hogan Gidley to work on his press team as a deputy secretary.

The news was confirmed by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Twitter.

Gidley is well liked in political and media circles and understands the conservative grassroots. He worked for Governor Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign in 2016 and also worked for Senator Rick Santorum’s presidential campaign in 2012.

He has also been a guest on Breitbart News radio on Sirius/XM.

Gov. Huckabee also celebrated the news on Twitter.