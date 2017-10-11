Google Sponsors ‘Resistance’ Event Honoring Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards

Tech industry giant Google is sponsoring an event Thursday that honors Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards and others. The event is entitled “Heroes on the Front Lines of Resistance.”

Join us as we celebrate @CecileRichards and young leaders of @PPFA at our #ChangeChampions Awards on Oct. 12! https://t.co/qk2PmANN4V pic.twitter.com/XQOXiqsfo8 — Cntr for Comm Change (@communitychange) October 10, 2017

Google is a $25,000 Platinum level sponsor of social justice group Center for Community Change’s “Change Champion Awards” event that will present its Champion in Community Activism award to Richards and its Champion in Philanthropic Leadership award to left-wing activist Tom Steyer, the founder of NextGen America.

“We honor work that reshapes the political landscape and challenges us to press forward toward a better world,” says Center for Community Change about its honorees:

St. Louis teacher: "I can’t ignore that my students are growing up amid high-profile police brutality."https://t.co/0LhuNzIOvl — Cntr for Comm Change (@communitychange) October 8, 2017

Center for Community Change will also honor labor leader J. David Cox Sr., president of the American Federation of Government Employees, at the event to be held in Washington, DC.

Champion level sponsor SEIU gave $50,000 to the organization, while Google and left-wing publication the Nation donated $25,000 to sponsor the event. Planned Parenthood and NextGen America each sponsored the event at the Gold level for a $10,000 contribution:

“Early care and education in the United States is in a crisis” https://t.co/z79G5QYSGN — Cntr for Comm Change (@communitychange) October 8, 2017

Culturally, as a nation, we have to make a shift. https://t.co/KPMj0nhBL9 — Cntr for Comm Change (@communitychange) October 6, 2017

Planned Parenthood faces possible elimination of much of its taxpayer funds following years of scandals, including Medicaid fraud, allegations of child sex abuse cover-up, and, most recently, alleged profiteering from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

The FBI has recently confirmed it has received the Senate Judiciary Committee’s criminal referrals of Planned Parenthood and its partners in the fetal tissue procurement industry.

The Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives both conducted expansive investigations into Planned Parenthood and its industry partners following allegations of profiteering from the sale of aborted baby body parts that arose from an undercover video series exposé by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP).

The sale or purchase of human fetal tissue is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison or a fine of up to $500,000 (42 U.S.C. 289g-2).

The Senate Judiciary Committee referred Planned Parenthood to both the FBI and the Justice Department for investigation and possible criminal prosecution.

In its latest annual report released in May, Planned Parenthood showed an increase in its number of abortions performed last year to 328,348, but showed 136,244 fewer contraception services than the year before. The organization also reveals a significant drop in many of its other non-abortion services, including cancer screenings and prenatal services.

Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding and its profits, however, have increased during the past year.