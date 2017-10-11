Ivanka Trump Calls DACA Recipients ‘Innocent People,’ Ignores Illegal Alien Crimes

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, ignored some of the egregious crimes committed by illegal aliens shielded from federal law by an Obama-created temporary amnesty program, calling them “innocent people” who needed “a long-term congressional fix.”

Ivanka made the remarks at a dinner panel at the “Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit” at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., weighing in on whether or not 800,000 illegal aliens covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should receive amnesty to permanently remain in the United States.

“I am of the opinion — and the president has stated — that we have to figure out a good solution that protects these innocent people, many of whom were brought to the country as children,” Ivanka said, according to POLITICO. “There has to be a long-term fix, it can’t be bandaged over on a presidential level by another executive order.”

The remarks, though, seemingly ignored the more than 2,100 crimes committed by illegal aliens who were given DACA temporary amnesty status, as Breitbart News has documented.

Ivanka’s remarks also ignore the latest plea before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the grandson of a 93-year-old American woman who was brutally raped and beaten to death by an illegal alien.

Bill Hartzell, whose grandmother, Louise Sollowin, was brutally beaten, raped, and murdered by a twice-deported illegal alien, pleaded with Congress last week to not give amnesty to DACA recipients, as it would come at the detriment of American lives, as Breitbart News reported.

“On July 21, 2013 — one year after Obama’s unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which gave millions of illegal aliens a guarantee that they would not be subject to U.S. law — Gram’s life was ripped from her,” Hartzell said.

“Gram was 93 and sleeping peacefully in her bed until she was violently awakened by an 18-year-old illegal Mexican national by the name of Sergio Perez,” Hartzell continued.

“At 93, our family’s matriarch’s dream, peacefully living out her golden years was literally crushed by a monster,” Hartzell said. “Four days later, the pooling of blood in her lungs suffocating her, Gram succumbed to her injuries.”

The comments by Ivanka also ignored cases where illegal aliens covered by DACA have been accused and convicted of crimes against children, like the case of 27-year-old illegal alien DACA recipient Edgar Covarrubias-Padilla.

In 2015, as Breitbart News reported, Padilla was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for child exploitation, all while allowing him to keep his DACA protected status to work in the U.S. and avoid deportation.

The investigation into the illegal alien went on for months before he was permitted to work at the Walden West Science Camp for fifth and sixth graders in Saratoga, California. Then, while known at the summer camp as “Papa Bear,” the illegal alien covered by DACA allegedly molested a 14-year-old child and collected and distributed child pornography.

In another case, illegal alien DACA recipient Francisco Rios-Covarrubias was charged with sex trafficking and kidnapping of a child when a three-year-old girl was found duct-taped inside a trash bag and covered in feces in the illegal alien’s closet.

Just this year, 23-year-old illegal alien DACA recipient Salvador Diaz-Garcia allegedly brutally attacked a 19-year-old woman in Burien, Washington, as Breitbart Texas reported.

According to court documents, the woman was on a treadmill at her local gym when Garcia allegedly stood behind her and asked her questions. The woman said she asked Garcia to move. Garcia allegedly attacked the woman, breaking her jaw and nose, and ripping half of her ear off.

Last month, 24-year-old Kelsey Engelsen was allegedly murdered in Florida by illegal alien DACA recipient and convicted felon Carlos Ruben Rodriguez, Breitbart News reported.

Aside from the crimes committed by DACA illegal aliens, Ivanka seemed to ignore assertions by former United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials who say the amnesty program is riddled with fraud and abuse.

Most recently, former USCIS manager of the agency’s investigative unit Matt O’Brien said “Based on what I had seen and what I discussed with my colleagues, the fraud rate is 40 to 50 percent. It’s possible that it was higher,” Breitbart News reported.