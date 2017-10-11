SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Lifer Newt: Bannon’s War Against McConnell ‘Stuningly Stupid’

by Breitbart News11 Oct 20170

Tuesday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich voiced his objections to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s declaration a night earlier that incumbent Republican U.S. Senators up for reelection in 2018 would be facing a primary challenge.

Gingrich argued the focus should be on unseating Democrats and said the strategy of challenging the GOP lawmakers was “stunningly stupid.”

“The point I would make as a strategist is you got 10 Democrats up next year in states Trump carried,” Gingrich said. “You have six Democrats up next year in states Trump carried by a huge margin. Now you take the amount of money Bannon is going to raise. If he spent that money in North Dakota, Montana, Indiana, Missouri, West Virginia – the fact is you would have such a big Republican majority, you’d pass the stuff you guys want to pass. Creating a civil war inside the Republican Party may feel good, but I think as a strategy, it is stunningly stupid. I’m just being really honest.”

