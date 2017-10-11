Lifer Newt: Bannon’s War Against McConnell ‘Stuningly Stupid’

Tuesday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich voiced his objections to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s declaration a night earlier that incumbent Republican U.S. Senators up for reelection in 2018 would be facing a primary challenge.

Gingrich argued the focus should be on unseating Democrats and said the strategy of challenging the GOP lawmakers was “stunningly stupid.”

“The point I would make as a strategist is you got 10 Democrats up next year in states Trump carried,” Gingrich said. “You have six Democrats up next year in states Trump carried by a huge margin. Now you take the amount of money Bannon is going to raise. If he spent that money in North Dakota, Montana, Indiana, Missouri, West Virginia – the fact is you would have such a big Republican majority, you’d pass the stuff you guys want to pass. Creating a civil war inside the Republican Party may feel good, but I think as a strategy, it is stunningly stupid. I’m just being really honest.”

