Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Denver-Based Company with ‘Repeat’ of Las Vegas Shooting

A New York man has been arrested for threatening a Denver-based company and its employees with carrying out a “repeat” of the Las Vegas, Nevada, shootings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said Wednesday.

Police arrested Victor Casillas, 34, Tuesday for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort money from the downtown Denver tech startup Ibotta between September 26 and October 4, KDVR reported.

The attorney’s office said in a statement that Casillas emailed company employees with threats to kill one or more of them if the company did not pay him the amount he demanded.

“Get ready for a Las Vegas repeat (final warning … I still have not received my God damn funds … a–holes … well get ready for Las Vegas part 2 … maybe today you will meet you maker,” some of the threats reportedly stated.

The company received the messages just three days after a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas concert, killing 59 and injuring more than 500 people.

The attorney’s office said Casillas reportedly traveled to Colorado and claimed to have identified several employees by their names in his threats.

“Please tell loved ones to start picking out a nice beautiful casket and plan a decent funeral,” he allegedly threatened.

Authorities located Casillas using his IP address and GPS location, according to the attorney’s office.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.