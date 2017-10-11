Paul Ryan’s Advice to Trump and Corker: ‘Sit Down and Just Talk’ Through Issues

WASHINGTON, DC — House Speaker Paul Ryan held a brief press conference Wednesday morning where he gave his advice on how President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker should quell their public feud.

Responding to a reporter’s question regarding the public criticism between Trump and Corker, Ryan first replied with a little laughter: “I’ve had my share, too”:

Paul Ryan on Corker, Trump: "My advice is for these two gentleman to sit down and just talk through their issues." https://t.co/d6NpiHsXqM — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 11, 2017

“I think it’s just, talk it out among yourselves,” Ryan continued. “I think my advice is for these two gentlemen to sit down and just talk through their issues. I think that’s the best way to get things done.”

In an interview with the New York Times this week, Corker revealed an effort by establishment Republicans to water down the Trump administration agenda. Corker slammed the president as volatile, claiming a “tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road.” He referred to the “good guys,” naming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and John F. Kelly, White House chief of staff.

Last Sunday morning, Trump went after the retiring Sen. Corker, stating that the senator had begged for his endorsement before deciding not to seek re-election. He also criticized Corker as “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” and said he had wanted to be Trump’s secretary of state:

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker shot back with an unspecific slam that characterized Trump as needing supervision as if in an adult daycare center:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about Corker’s interview with the Times:

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Corker announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate the day of a Republican primary runoff election in Alabama between grassroots-backed Judge Roy Moore and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked candidate Luther Strange. Despite millions upon millions spent backing establishment pick Strange, Moore and the $1-2 million spent in support of him pulled off an almost ten-point win over Strange.

