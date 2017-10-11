SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Paul Ryan’s Advice to Trump and Corker: ‘Sit Down and Just Talk’ Through Issues

resumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands next to Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) during a campaign event at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on July 5, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Earlier in the day Hillary Clinton campaigned in Charlotte, North Carolina with President Barack Obama. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

by Michelle Moons11 Oct 2017Washington, DC0

WASHINGTON, DC — House Speaker Paul Ryan held a brief press conference Wednesday morning where he gave his advice on how President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker should quell their public feud.

Responding to a reporter’s question regarding the public criticism between Trump and Corker, Ryan first replied with a little laughter: “I’ve had my share, too”:

“I think it’s just, talk it out among yourselves,” Ryan continued. “I think my advice is for these two gentlemen to sit down and just talk through their issues. I think that’s the best way to get things done.”

In an interview with the New York Times this week, Corker revealed an effort by establishment Republicans to water down the Trump administration agenda. Corker slammed the president as volatile, claiming a “tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road.” He referred to the “good guys,” naming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and John F. Kelly, White House chief of staff.

Last Sunday morning, Trump went after the retiring Sen. Corker, stating that the senator had begged for his endorsement before deciding not to seek re-election. He also criticized Corker as “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” and said he had wanted to be Trump’s secretary of state:

Corker shot back with an unspecific slam that characterized Trump as needing supervision as if in an adult daycare center:

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about Corker’s interview with the Times:

Corker announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate the day of a Republican primary runoff election in Alabama between grassroots-backed Judge Roy Moore and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked candidate Luther Strange. Despite millions upon millions spent backing establishment pick Strange, Moore and the $1-2 million spent in support of him pulled off an almost ten-point win over Strange.

