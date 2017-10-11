Poll: Voters Support Gun Rights Over Gun Control After Vegas Attack

A poll released October 11 shows that voters remain more supportive of gun rights versus gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

The poll, conducted by Politico/Morning Consult, found that 47 percent of voters supported gun rights versus 42 percent who supported gun control.

Politico reported the findings, which also showed that voters who supported Trump stand for gun rights over gun control by a margin of 48 percent to 46 percent.

This is not to say gun control is without its supporters, but Politico reports that support for “limiting gun ownership” is largely driven by Democrat voters. For example, 63 percent of Democrat voters support limiting gun ownership while only 25 percent believe protecting gun rights is more important. Republicans are just the the opposite with “70 percent [saying] it’s more important to protect gun rights, compared with 23 percent who say limiting gun ownership is more important.”

Support for gun control was also strongest among voters who do not have a gun their household. Twenty-seven percent of those without guns in their homes support gun rights over gun control while 66 percent of voters “with at least one gun in the household think it’s more important to protect gun rights.”

Despite these divides, Democrat support for gun control resulted in majority support for expanding background checks to private sales and banning gun purchases by persons on terror watch lists, even through the Vegas attacker passed background checks for his guns and was not on a terror watch list. Moreover, the poll found majority support for gun storage laws, a gun registry, and a three-day waiting waiting period for gun purchases. However, gun storage was not an issue in the Vegas attack and other attackers—like the Orlando Pulse attacker—actually passed a three-day waiting period for firearms. Empirical evidence proves that a firearm registry only leads to confiscation, just look at California for proof.

Other gun controls garnered support as well, proving once again the genius of our Founding Fathers in using the Second Amendment to shield gun rights from the tyranny of subjecting natural rights to a majority vote.

