Pro-American Reformers: Trump’s Immigration Priorities ‘Must Be in Place’ Before Any DACA Deal

While immigration reformers praise President Trump’s pro-American immigration priorities, there is one requirement for their support to stand: The reforms “must be in place” before any deal to give 800,000 illegal aliens legal status is reached.
Dan Stein of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) made clear that while his pro-American immigration group supports Trump’s efforts to usher in a 70-point detailed list of immigration reforms to give relief to America’s working and middle-classes, his support relies on what is done with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced that DACA will ultimately end, but the Trump administration has given Congress until March 2018 to give legal status and permanent residency in the U.S. to the 800,000 illegal aliens covered by DACA.
Stein, though, says his organization will not support any deal by the Trump administration to give amnesty to DACA illegal aliens so long as it comes before the White House’s immigration priorities.
“Democrats have made clear that they desperately want a DACA legalization, yet are unwilling to consider any reforms that truly benefit the American people and reflect the national interest,” Stein said. “Any DACA program will have an enormous and immediate downside, increasing pressure on our borders by those who wish to cash in on a legalization. The plans detailed in the administration’s agenda must be in place prior to any DACA negotiations, to ensure that DACA doesn’t ignite yet another crisis at the border.”
Trump’s immigration priorities include:
- Construction of a border wall
- Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country
- Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits
- Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs
- Eliminating the diversity visa lottery
- Classifying overstaying a visa as a ‘misdemeanor’
- Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities, which refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens
- Ending family-based chain migration
- Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.
If the Trump administration does not demand the GOP-led Congress pass the immigration priorities before a deal on DACA is made, the American people could see one of two scenarios: No reforms to immigration and no deal on DACA or amnesty for DACA illegal aliens, but no reforms to legal and illegal immigration.
Should Congress and the Trump administration sign off on amnesty for DACA illegal aliens without demanding an end to chain migration, cuts to legal immigration and mandatory E-Verify, the U.S. could see a chain migration of foreign nationals to the country of upwards of four to six million, as Breitbart News reported.
Additionally, a DACA amnesty without a border wall constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border and with no major reforms to the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program – which resettles young illegal aliens across the U.S. – could result in a surge of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens along the southern border.
