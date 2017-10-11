Spokane Police Show Paul Ryan How It’s Done on Suppressors

Just days after Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) pulled the Hearing Protection Act — thereby preventing a floor vote on suppressor deregulation — the Spokane Police announced they would add suppressors to police rifles to protect officers’ hearing.

On October 11, the NRA tweeted:

Spokane Police will add suppressors to rifles, citing concerns about hearing damage #suppressors

Spokane Police will add suppressors to rifles, citing concerns about hearing damage

The Spokesman-Review published an article on the decision to put suppressors on police rifles and quoted police department range master Lt. Rob Boothe saying, “It’s nothing more than like the muffler you put on your car.” He called suppressors “an OSHA-approved noise reduction device.”

This is a point Breitbart News has made again and again: namely, that suppressors do not silence firearms. Rather, they muffle the initial, otherwise ear-damaging sound wave emitted from the end of the barrel when a round is fired. The gunshot is still audible with a suppressor, but it safer on the unprotected ear.

On October 2 — the day after the Vegas attack — Hillary Clinton promulgated the left’s misinformation campaign on suppressors, intimating that the devices silence gunfire and would have allowed the Vegas attacker to fire without detection, thereby harming more people:

Hillary Clinton promulgated the left's misinformation campaign on suppressors, intimating that the devices silence gunfire: "The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get."

Although Hillary’s tweet is proof that she does not understand firearms, suppressors, or the tactical advantages the attacker enjoyed via his perch on the 32nd story. Nevertheless, the very next day, Hillary’s tweet was followed by news that Speaker Ryan shelved the Hearing Protection Act, which was ready for a floor vote.

the very next day, Hillary's tweet was followed by news that Speaker Ryan shelved the Hearing Protection Act

