SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘It’s About Time’ — Donald Trump Celebrates Roger Goodell Effort to End National Anthem Protests

NFL
AP/File

by Charlie Spiering11 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is trying to end the national anthem protests.

“It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem,” Trump wrote. “RESPECT OUR COUNTRY.”

Goodell’s memo to NFL owners was reported on Tuesday.

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,” Goodell wrote in the memo calling it an “important moment” in football. “We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us.”

Goodell promised to address the issue in a meeting next week, hinting that they would provide player protesters a platform for “positive change.”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x