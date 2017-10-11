‘It’s About Time’ — Donald Trump Celebrates Roger Goodell Effort to End National Anthem Protests

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is trying to end the national anthem protests.

“It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem,” Trump wrote. “RESPECT OUR COUNTRY.”

advertisement

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Goodell’s memo to NFL owners was reported on Tuesday.

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,” Goodell wrote in the memo calling it an “important moment” in football. “We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us.”

Goodell promised to address the issue in a meeting next week, hinting that they would provide player protesters a platform for “positive change.”