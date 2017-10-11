SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trudanka: Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau All Smiles at Gala Dinner

by Adam Shaw11 Oct 20170

Forget when Harry met Sally, when Ivanka met Justin on Tuesday night it was worthy of a Nora Ephron meet cute.

First daughter Ivanka Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were once again all smiles as they sat next to each other at a glitzy gala in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Trudeau, who was also accompanied by wife Sophie, was the keynote speaker at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Gala as part of the three-day summit, according to the Daily Mail. The pair reportedly greeted and took pictures with schoolchildren after the gala.

Ivanka Trump listens avidly to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak at a discussion at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC on October 10, 2017. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Trudeau was seated between his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and Ivanka Trump (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband and President Trump’s senior adviser, did not appear to be in attendance at the event. His absence was noted by Twitter users. 

It wasn’t the first time Trudeau and Ivanka have been seen grinning in each other’s company. In February, pictures went viral of Ivanka appearing to swoon over the leftwing Canadian politician when he visited the White House.

Media outlets quickly pounced on this latest event too, with Vanity Fair exclaiming: “Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump Just Can’t Stay Away From Each Other.”

The gala came before Trudeau met with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a host of issues, including in particular the renegotiation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and also aviation agreements between the two countries.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY

