Taliban Affiliate Frees American Hostages Caitlin Coleman and Family in Afghanistan

America’s Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, and her children were released by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network this week, according to a Fox News report.

Coleman and her husband Josh Boyle were captured while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012 and were featured in a hostage video in December 2016 pleading for their release.

“We ask that you are merciful to their people and God willing they will release us,” she said in the video, addressing Trump in December.

Trump celebrated the news in a statement praising Pakistan for cooperating with the United States to secure the family’s release.

“Today they are free,” he wrote. “This is a positive moment for our country’s relationship with Pakistan.”

During a speech to truckers in Pennsylvania last night, Trump previewed “something big” happening on foreign policy.