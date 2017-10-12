Taliban Affiliate Frees American Hostages Caitlin Coleman and Family in Afghanistan

America’s Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, and her children were released by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network this week, according to a Fox News report.
Coleman and her husband Josh Boyle were captured while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012 and were featured in a hostage video in December 2016 pleading for their release.
“We ask that you are merciful to their people and God willing they will release us,” she said in the video, addressing Trump in December.
Trump celebrated the news in a statement praising Pakistan for cooperating with the United States to secure the family’s release.
“Today they are free,” he wrote. “This is a positive moment for our country’s relationship with Pakistan.”
During a speech to truckers in Pennsylvania last night, Trump previewed “something big” happening on foreign policy.
Something happened today where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news. And one of my generals came in, they said, you know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would have never done that. It was a great sign of respect. You’ll probably be hearing about it over the next few days. But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.