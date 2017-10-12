Another Mandalay Bay Employee Reported Shots Fired Before Paddock Took Aim at Country Concert

Reports released Wednesday night indicate a second employee radioed the hotel about Stephen Paddock six minutes before the attack began yet the hotel did not call police until after the attacker began raining down shots on concert-goers.

On October 10, Breitbart News reported that the timeline released to the public was updated to reflect Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s statement that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos was actually shot by Paddock six minutes before the assault on concert goers began. Now, CBS News reports that the shooting of Campos was witnessed by a maintenance worker who says “he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside” the hotel.

advertisement

The maintenance worker–Stephen Schuck–says he was looking at a “jammed door” when he heard gunshots then saw wounded Campos, who warned him to “take cover.” Schuck recalled, “As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway. I could feel them pass right behind my head.”

Schuck said got on the radio to tell “what was going on.” He said there was a lull, wherein he and Campos both got to cover, then the shooting started again.

The addition of Schuck as a witness means two people knew Paddock was armed and dangerous six minutes before he went after concert goers. Yet ABC News reports that Mandalay Bay did not call police until after the attack on concert goers began.

This means Paddock shot one guard and fired approximately “200 rounds” down the hallway with no armed response. That translates into six minutes wherein the shooter was able to get his bearings and start his attack. Chad Pinkerton–the attorney for shooting victim Paige Gasper–said, “These people that were killed and injured deserve to have those six minutes to protect them. We lost those six minutes.”

The attack on concert goers lasted nine to 11 minutes and a SWAT Team breached Paddock’s hotel room door “roughly 65 minutes after Paddock stopped shooting.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com