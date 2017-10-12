Cygnal/L2 Poll: Roy Moore Up 8 Points Over Dem Nominee in Alabama Senate Race

According to a new poll released by the Alabama-based Cygnal polling firm, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has an eight-point lead over former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in a contest for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

.@Cygnal/L2 poll just released: Roy Moore up 49 to 41 percent on Doug Jones. #alpolitics #ALSEN pic.twitter.com/hAy1EdfYog — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) October 12, 2017

Cygnal conducted the survey of 497 general election voters between October 2 and October 5, and the poll has a 4.4 percent margin of error, according to The Hill.

The Cygnal poll reflects other early polls conducted for the contest between Moore and Jones, including a JMC Analytics poll that has Moore up by the same margin.

Some have speculated that the lack of movement in the polling margin since last month’s Republican runoff between Moore and Luther Strange could mean national Democrats will sit out the contest between Moore and Jones.

Also noteworthy in the Cygnal poll of these voters is University of Alabama fans outnumbered Auburn University fans by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

My favorite part of new Moore/Jones poll? Apparently Alabama has a LOT more fans than Auburn. #ALPolitics #alsen pic.twitter.com/8pxaLSwK7l — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) October 12, 2017

The special election between the two candidates is scheduled for December 12.

