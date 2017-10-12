SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Cygnal/L2 Poll: Roy Moore Up 8 Points Over Dem Nominee in Alabama Senate Race

by Jeff Poor12 Oct 20170

According to a new poll released by the Alabama-based Cygnal polling firm, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has an eight-point lead over former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in a contest for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

Cygnal conducted the survey of 497 general election voters between October 2 and October 5, and the poll has a 4.4 percent margin of error, according to The Hill.

The Cygnal poll reflects other early polls conducted for the contest between Moore and Jones, including a JMC Analytics poll that has Moore up by the same margin.

Some have speculated that the lack of movement in the polling margin since last month’s Republican runoff between Moore and Luther Strange could mean national Democrats will sit out the contest between Moore and Jones.

Also noteworthy in the Cygnal poll of these voters is University of Alabama fans outnumbered Auburn University fans by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

The special election between the two candidates is scheduled for December 12.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x