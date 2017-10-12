SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Daily Beast: McMaster Wants to Save the Iran Deal by Hiding It from Trump

H.R. McMaster
The Associated Press

by Breitbart News12 Oct 20170

Asawin Suebsaeng, Spencer Ackerman, and Sam Stein, writing for The Daily Beast, report that, as John Bolton and Steve Bannon lack White House access, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, meeting with Senate Democrats, may have undermined the president’s preferred policy when he cautioned against re-introducing sanctions on Iran if Trump decertifies the nuclear deal:

The president can’t kill what he can’t see. At least, that’s the logic being floated by his national security adviser.

In a meeting with Senate Democrats last week, President Donald Trump’s top national security aide had a message for those worried that the administration may scuttle the Iran nuclear deal: If Trump doesn’t have to see it, he won’t be able to kill it.

The point National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster conveyed, according to a congressional Democratic aide, was that “[Trump] wants this out of sight and out of mind.”

Read the rest of the story here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x