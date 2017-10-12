Daily Beast: McMaster Wants to Save the Iran Deal by Hiding It from Trump

Asawin Suebsaeng, Spencer Ackerman, and Sam Stein, writing for The Daily Beast, report that, as John Bolton and Steve Bannon lack White House access, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, meeting with Senate Democrats, may have undermined the president’s preferred policy when he cautioned against re-introducing sanctions on Iran if Trump decertifies the nuclear deal:
The president can’t kill what he can’t see. At least, that’s the logic being floated by his national security adviser.
In a meeting with Senate Democrats last week, President Donald Trump’s top national security aide had a message for those worried that the administration may scuttle the Iran nuclear deal: If Trump doesn’t have to see it, he won’t be able to kill it.
The point National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster conveyed, according to a congressional Democratic aide, was that “[Trump] wants this out of sight and out of mind.”
