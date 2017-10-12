Daily Beast: McMaster Wants to Save the Iran Deal by Hiding It from Trump

The president can’t kill what he can’t see. At least, that’s the logic being floated by his national security adviser.

In a meeting with Senate Democrats last week, President Donald Trump’s top national security aide had a message for those worried that the administration may scuttle the Iran nuclear deal: If Trump doesn’t have to see it, he won’t be able to kill it.

The point National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster conveyed, according to a congressional Democratic aide, was that “[Trump] wants this out of sight and out of mind.”