Donald Trump Looks Back: ‘I Had a Very Good Life’ Before Presidency

Donald Trump says he loves being the president, but he waxed nostalgic about his previous life as a celebrity billionaire in a speech to truckers in Pennsylvania.
“Frankly, you finally have somebody that has given up a lot,” Trump said. “My other life was very good … I had a very good life.”
The crowd cheered and applauded while some shouted “Thank you!” as Trump shook his head.
“I had a very good life,” Trump continued. “But you know what, I’m having a better life now, and I’m helping a lot of people, and that’s as far as I’m concerned.”
Trump last night: "My other life was very good … I had a very good life" pic.twitter.com/TxUzShsx5v
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 12, 2017
Trump continued his speech, pointing to the successes in his presidency, primarily the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch.
“You finally have a government that is going to defend you and stand up for you and your country,” Trump said.
He hinted that “something happened” with a country that used to disrespect the United States, previewing that they called with some important news.
“One of my generals came in, they said, you know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would have never done that,” Trump said. “It was a great sign of respect. You’ll probably be hearing about it over the next few days.”
