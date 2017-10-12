Donald Trump Welcomes Justin Trudeau for ‘Tough Negotiation’ of NAFTA at the White House

President Donald Trump welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on Wednesday, primarily to discuss the renegotiation of NAFTA.

When asked by reporters if NAFTA was “dead” Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

“We have a tough negotiation,” he continued. “It’s something that you will know in the not so distant future.”

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly discussed the renegotiation of NAFTA, following with his promise to do so during the presidential campaign.

“NAFTA will be a big factor today,” Trump confirmed. First Lady Melania Trump and First Lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau joined the conversation in the Oval Office.

Trudeau thanked Trump for the visit, stating that the United States and Canada were “two countries that are interwoven in our economies and cultures and in our peoples.”

Trump agreed, pointing to their great relationship, but closed by saying it was important to address the trade agreement in order to protect American workers.

“I think Justin understands this, if we can’t make a deal, it will be terminated and that will be fine,” Trump said. “They’ll do well. We’ll do well. Maybe that won’t be necessary but it has to be fair to both countries.”