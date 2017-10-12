Illegal Aliens Escalate Amnesty Demands, Claim Racism

Top Democrats and business allies invited reporters to a Capitol Hill event to watch illegal immigrants demand amnesty and smear Republicans as racist, in Spanish and broken English.

“I’m here representing all the immigrant mothers like myself, will not allow the government to tear down our sons’ and daughters’ dreams while they try to separate our families,” said Lenka Mendoza, an unskilled illegal alien who has been living in the United States for 17 years since the year President Geoge W. Bush was elected. She continued, using a translator, saying:

The president does not care about our children and our families. Trump and his government supposed priorities are nothing else but an anti-immigrant and white-supremacist agenda that don’t solve anything … need clean act now.”

Lenka w/ @WomenBelong: I'm here representing imm moms who will not let Trump tear down our childrens' dreams while separating our families. pic.twitter.com/Ad7GjuA2de — America's Voice (@AmericasVoice) October 11, 2017

Mendoza was welcomed to the podium by Todd Schulte, a Democratic political activist who is president of FWD.us, a lobbying group formed by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Venture Capitalists and software CEOs. Nine of the group’s 15 founders are investors who would gain from cheaper white-collar labor and a larger population of customers in the United States.

Schulte hosted the event to showcase Democrats’ opposition to President Trump’s new immigration principles, which balance business’ demands for more workers and customers against Americans’ worries that they and their children will be unfairly outsourced, sidelined and ignored amid mass immigration.

In his October 8 letter to Congress, Trump said:

These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. Without these reforms, illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end. Immigration reform must create more jobs, higher wages, and greater security for Americans — now and for future generations. The reforms outlined in the enclosure are necessary to ensure prosperity, opportunity, and safety for every member of our national family.

Instead of urging compromise, Schulte’s speakers upped their demands, saying they want an amnesty for young ‘dreamer’ illegals plus an amnesty for their parents, to be delivered immediately and without any compromises, such as the improved border defenses sought by a supermajority of Americans.

The illegals were invited to speak alongside leadership speakers at the event, including the House Democrats’ leader, Rep. Nancy Pelosi — who described Trump’s immigration proposals as “trash” — and the chairwoman of the Democrats’ Hispanic caucus.

The escalating demands and aggressive rhetoric from Schulte’s illegals were much sharper than the prior soft-spoken claims by Democratic leaders who say they want to protect ‘dreamers’ from deportation. That soft, poll-tested language has been damaged by simple questions from reporters who have shown the bigger-than-expected scale, cost and demographic impact of what started out as supposedly modest demand to save 690,000 DACA illegals from repatriation.

The new language from Mendoza included a claim that immigration-enforcement officers of “terrorizing” people.

“Congress can solve today the young people’s situation without using them as an excuse to deport their mothers or spending more money terrorizing people that live near the border,” said Mendoza, an unskilled migrant who cleans houses for a living.

“Many people think ending DACA or approving the Dream Act will only affect young people, but this is not true. This is something that effects all of us – mothers, our families and all of our communities,” Mendoza said.

A second illegal, Ingrid Vaca, said she arrived in the United States from Bolivia in 2000. “I came to this country with dreams to protect my sons and to give them a better future,” she said in heavily accented English, adding: I would not let anything stand in their way.”

“I am here today to say that as a strong woman and loving mother of two #DACA recipients, I will continue to fight for a #CleanDreamAct!” pic.twitter.com/5pDraoR5f5 — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) October 11, 2017

Vaca continued:

DACA away was taken away by Trump and his racist advisors, Jeff Sessions and Steven Miller … We will not let racist men negotiate with our kids’ lives … We will not allow our families to be broken up … A mother’s love is stronger than the racists from the White House.

The escalated demands from the illegal aliens are compatible with Schulte’s goals, which primarily include a defeat of the popular RAISE Act, authorized by Goerge Sen. David Perdue and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

The RAISE Act is a problem for Schulte’s investors because it would halve the inflow of new customers and workers, and –worse — it would prevent the investors from pushing Congress to pass the so-called “staple” green card proposal.

The proposed “staple” visa program would allow foreign students at U.S. universities to receive a green card stapled to their graduate degree. It is very popular among business groups because it would create a huge wave of salary-cutting white-collar competition in the skilled job sectors where young Americans hope to earn a good living. The salary-cutting competition would be intensified by the government’s offer of the very valuable prize of citizenship to foreign graduates who take jobs sought by the 800,000 Americans who graduate from college each year with skilled degrees in business and medicine, engineering, architecture and science, technology, math and chemical engineering.

But Schulte’s investors won’t get their staple proposal — or any increase in white-collar H-1B outsourcing — if Trump and the voters pressure Democrats to accept Trump’s popular immigration principles in exchange for a limited amnesty.

The third illegal alien introduced by Schulte was Luis Condorimay, who migrated to the United States from Peru at age 13 and earned a 2016 degree in chemical engineering.

An amnesty for just younger illegals is unacceptable if it does not also include their parents, he insisted. “This is just not something I can do. Would you accept a law where you protect yourself … but hurt your father and mother?”

He also spoke against any border and enforcement upgrades, and described the illegal-alien communities as the victims:

There are politicians in power right now who want to deport my father and my mother, who want to separate me from my little sister. Those politicians are the same ones who killed DACA and put the lives of immigrants on the line. They want now to use my life and the life of my sister, who also has DACA, as a bargaining chip to get a wall built on the Southern border and to militarize our border, to increase the number of immigrants agents in our cities and continue to terrorize and separate our families. They say they have heart for us, they say they understand our pain, but all they really want to do is hurt our families and continue to sperate us as they have done for the past many years … I ask you all here today to put yourself in our shoes, just for one moment: Haven’t we suffered enough already?”

“We need [amnesty] now, we need it right now because too many families have already been separated,” he said.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But business groups have used their political power to tilt the labor market in their favor, via the federal policy of importing 1 million consumers and workers each year. The government also hands out almost 3 million short-term work permits to foreign workers. These permits include roughly 330,000 one-year OPT permits for foreign graduates of U.S. colleges, roughly 200,000 three-year H-1B visas for foreign white-collar professionals, and 400,000 two-year permits to DACA illegals. Universities employ roughly 100,000 foreign guest workers.

That Washington-imposed economic policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.

Americans tell pollsters that they strongly oppose amnesties and cheap-labor immigration, even as most Americans also want to favor legal immigrants, and many sympathize with illegals.

Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a growing percentage of the nation’s annual income is shifting to investors and away from employees.