Donald Trump: Prototypes for the Wall ‘Looking Really Good’

President Donald Trump updated supporters about the wall during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

“Right now, we’ve built five prototypes,” he explained. “They are going up, and some are already finished, and I will say they are really looking good.”

advertisement

After Trump issued an executive order to the Department of Homeland Security to begin building “a physical wall” on the southern border, officials responded by requesting prototypes for the best kind of border security.

Construction for the prototypes began in September for solid wall models and barriers made of “other materials.” According to DHS officials, the prototypes will help officials choose the best kind of infrastructure for different areas on the border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released videos of some of the prototypes under construction:

When asked if the wall would be see-through, Trump referred to the prototypes.

“We’ll see,” he said.

He confirmed that he wanted to work out a DACA deal with Democrats but that funding the wall was a big part of any agreement.

“I fully understand it, but if we are going to do something, we have to get something in return, and what I want is tremendous border regulation. I want the wall, and we’re going to get other things,” he said.