WashPo: Sen. Lankford Claims Donald Trump Will Extend DACA Amnesty

President Donald Trump will extend the DACA amnesty beyond March 5 if Congress cannot pass replacement legislation, Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford told the Washington Post.

According to the Post:

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Trump told him he was willing to “give it some more time” to allow lawmakers to find a solution for “dreamers,” unauthorized immigrants brought to this country as children, if Congress does not pass legislation extending protections before time is up. “The president’s comment to me was that, ‘We put a six-month deadline out there. Let’s work it out. If we can’t get it worked out in six months, we’ll give it some more time, but we’ve got to get this worked out legislatively,’” Lankford said outside a town hall here Thursday night.

The White House did not respond to the Washington Post, which published its report at 10:49 PM.

On March 5, 2018, the two-year work-permits held by up to 690,000 young illegals will begin expiring because Trump has stopped the routine renewals. The last of the DACA work-permits will expire in 2019.

Democrats and business allies say the expirations will be a disaster, even though they will open up new job opportunities for young Americans and help drive up wages for many Americans.

Lankford has put himself in a difficult position by allying with North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a hard-nosed outsourcing advocate, to push an amnesty for more than 2 million young illegals.

The no-strings amnesty push, however, is being opposed by Trump, who has demanded that any amnesty be offset by a series of pro-American immigration reforms, including a reduction in post-amnesty “chain migration.” Trump’s requirements match the goals sought by Americans, according to polls.

Democrats and lobbyists for investors have responded to Trump’s policy document by calling it “trash,” by rejecting any compromise or negotiations, and inviting illegal immigrants up to Congress to smear him and his staffers as racists.

In several clumsy media appearance, Lankford has told his constituents that foreign competition for their jobs is good and that illegals deserve citizenship, which he described as “the greatest thing on Earth.”