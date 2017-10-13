Club for Growth Endorses Marsha Blackburn for Senate

The Club for Growth PAC endorsed Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to replace Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who will retire at the end of his term in 2018.

Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement:

Club for Growth PAC is excited to announce support for Congressman Marsha Blackburn in her run for U.S. Senate. Club for Growth PAC first endorsed Rep. Blackburn during her initial run for Congress in 2002, and today, 15 years later, Club for Growth PAC is just as excited to endorse Rep. Blackburn as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

McIntosh also stated, “Earning a lifetime score of 90 percent on Club for Growth’s scorecard is no easy feat, but it is if you’re a conservative leader like Marsha Blackburn,” adding, “Despite her time serving in Washington, Marsha has never become ‘of Washington.’ She has remained loyal to her conservative principles throughout her time in Congress.”

The Club for Growth president concluded:

Club for Growth PAC is confident that Marsha will continue to fight for fiscal responsibility when she is elected to the Senate next fall. The seventh district of Tennessee is fortunate to have a representative who keeps campaign promises and fights for free-market economic principles and now the entire state of Tennessee can look forward to having that as well.

Blackburn earned conservative accolades recently, Citizens United and the pro-Trump organization Great America Alliance endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn for U.S. Senate.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, on Breitbart News Daily, urged Republicans to stand with the president. Blackburn charged, “You know, I don’t get into anybody else’s fights and disagreements, but I will say that I think Congress has a very full plate right now. The president ran on an agenda, and the American people voted for him. He was elected to execute that agenda. Both chambers of Congress were given Republican leadership to execute on that agenda with the President of the United States. I think it’s imperative that we stand with the president in getting that agenda across the line.”