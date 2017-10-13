Delingpole: Michael Mann Crowdfunds Worst Children’s Book Ever

Michael Mann is writing a children’s book about climate change.

Don’t all rush to donate at once – you might break the internet – but he wants you to pay for it through crowdfunding.

The book is called The Tantrum That Saved The World.

Michael Mann knows all about tantrums. Probably his biggest was the one that led him to sue Mark Steyn for having had the temerity to suggest that his now-infamous Hockey Stick was fraudulent. The case has been grinding on for six years now: as Steyn says “the process is the punishment”. Also, the alarmists funding it really can’t afford for it ever to be resolved because the disclosure requirements may open a can of worms so huge that the $1.5 trillion a year climate industry may never recover.

His other big toys-out-of-the-pram moment was when he sued Canadian climatologist Tim Ball who had jested that Mann “should be in the State Pen, not Penn State.”

Both, of course, will likely be exceeded by the Mother of all Tantrums Mann throws if and when he loses both cases, when his reputation is left even more tattered than it is already, and when his vexatious lawsuits succeed in exposing “climate change” as probably the biggest fraud in the history of science.

About “saving the world”, however, Mann knows not quite so much.

Perhaps he is leaving that part to his co-author, Australian writer-illustrator Megan Herbert.

Herbert is dealing with the story side of the book, which involves a little girl called Sophia and – with wearisome inevitability – a polar bear.

Mann, meanwhile, claims he will explain the “science” of climate change.

In one section, for example, he will “tell the stories of the climate refugees our heroine encounters.”

Ah yes. That will be “climate change refugees” as in the ludicrous myth briefly promoted by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). In a 2005 paper – subsequently withdrawn – UNEP claimed that there would be 50 million climate refugees by 2010.

The actual number of “climate refugees” which has emerged since is a big fat zero.

“We wrote this book because in our view nothing like it exists,” the authors claim in their Kickstarter appeal.

Clearly they can never have been anywhere near a school in any Western nation because had they done so, they would find the classrooms full of such books, all spouting the same junk-scientific global warming propaganda about vanishing polar bears and melting icecaps and sinking Pacific Islands and imperilled future generations.

Still, if you’re interested in purchasing a copy, the good news is that it is sustainably printed, FSC certified, uses biodegradable vegetable dye and with carbon offsets.

Personally I think they are missing a trick. If only they’d used soft tissue paper and packaged in it in a roll, I think a lot more of us might have been interested.