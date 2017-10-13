Donald Trump: ‘We Are Stopping Cold the Attacks on Judeo-Christian Values’

President Donald Trump vowed to end leftist attacks on Christian values that threatened the United States.

“We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values,” he said, referring to the first 10 months of his administration.

The president made his remarks during a speech at the Values Voters Summit in Washington D.C. on Friday.

“America is a nation of believers and we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer,” he said, quoting the Founding Fathers and the founding documents of the United States.

“How times have changed, but you know what? They’re changing back again,” he added.

The president pointed to recent actions by his administration to restore religious liberty for people of faith, especially the Little Sisters of the Poor with the Obamacare mandate.

“They were going through hell,” he said.

He also pointed to his decision to re-instate the Mexico City policy and restore the National Day of Prayer.

“In America, we don’t worship government. We worship God,” Trump said.

He also previewed the Christmas season, vowing that he would support the use of the word “Christmas” again.

“We’re saying Merry Christmas again,” he vowed.

Trump also referred to the threat of “radical Islamic terrorism” pointing to his success of the fight against ISIS and other ideologies of evil, like Communism in Cuba and socialism in Venezuela.

“We will not lift the sanctions on these repressive regimes until they restore political and religious freedom for their people,” Trump said.

The president recalled the stories of heroes in recent tragedies in the United States including “Mattress Mack” in Texas and Brady Cook — police officer in Las Vegas.

He celebrated the religious faith of Americans across the nation, and their efforts to raise strong families.

“We will defeat every evil, overcome every threat, and meet every single challenge,” he said. “We will defend our faith and protect our traditions.”