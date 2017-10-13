Breitbart News caught up with former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) at the Family Research Council Action’s Values Voter Summit in Washington, and she described her new role as part of a Christian ministry to the United Nations, and the role of Congress in blocking President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Asked by Breitbart News what should be the Number One priority for the president, Bachmann immediately responded with one word: Immigration.

“Immigration, without a doubt,” Bachmann said. “Because immigration is changing us.”

“Build the wall,” Bachmann said. “Stop the illegal immigration. Deport the 40 percent of illegal aliens who are here on Visa overstays.”

“People don’t realize that we allow in 1.1 milion immigrants legally every year,” Bachmann said.

“And, every year, the border patrol told me, about 2 million come in illegally,” Bachmann said. “Okay now you’re up to 3 million.”

“Then we bring in all these refugees — maybe 50,000, maybe 100,000 depending on the year,” Bachmann said. “That is the largest pipeline for bringing Muslims into the United States.”

“We know, without a doubt, that there is an intentional invasion and an effort to bring radical Islam into the United States,” Bachmann said. “We know that. It’s obvious.”

“He wants to stop that,” Bachmann said. “And so all of these judges think they’re president and they want to stop President Trump — the more legislation that we put in to stop all of this immigration from terrorist-oriented countries the American people will say, ‘Thank you. It’s about time.’”

Bachmann said that the best immigration policy to put in place is one to get a handle on immigration — legal and illegal.

“We don’t have a grip on immigration,” Bachmann said. “We need to hit the pause button like Calvin Coolidge did for 50 years. Hit the pause button and give people time to assimilate; learn the English language; learn our laws and just settle down and assimilate.”

“We don’t need any more low-skilled laborers to come into this country,” Bachmann said. “Maybe big global business wants it but it’s killing job increases and it’s killing benefits package increases.”

In other words, Bachmann said, put America first.

“It’s time to start thinking about the American laborer and figure out how we can increase their wages and the fastest way to do that is to stop immigration — really slow down legal immigration, stop illegal immigration and I’d put a pause on the refugee resettlement program,” Bachmann said.

“And, as a matter of fact, I’d get rid of the way we do it and where people legitimately are refugees we need to establish safe spaces in their regions in the world,” Bachmann said. “We should not be bringing them to the United States.”

