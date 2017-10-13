Report: Hillary Clinton in Talks to Teach at Columbia University

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is plotting her next move after the release of her book last month and is reportedly looking at taking a formal teaching role at the Ivy League Columbia University.

The New York Daily News reports that Clinton is in discussions for a flexible role that would allow the former secretary of state to lecture across schools and departments without the requirement of a strict course.

Clinton has the background for it, as a former law professor at the Arkansas School of Law, but a source “with knowledge of Clinton’s thinking” told the Daily News that “no decisions have been made, but there are talks.”

Clinton is also reportedly in discussions to house her archives at the prestigious university.

“She’s trying to figure out what she wants to do. It could end up with the papers at one place and she has some sort of faculty role at another. She hasn’t quite come to a decision,” the source said.

Clinton released her campaign post-mortem What Happened last month, fueling a fresh round of speculation of what will be next for her. She has set up her own political fundraising group, “Onward Together” and has been on a lengthy speaking tour surrounding the release of the tome.

Ahead of the book’s release, there were reports that she was considering delving more into preaching, becoming a Methodist lay preacher.

“I think it would be more of … her guest preaching at some point,” Clinton’s pastor, Bill Shillady, said. “We have a long history of lay preachers in the United Methodist Church.”

